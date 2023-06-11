I said just a day ago that there was no reason for the Pittsburgh Steelers to pursue a trade for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. I stand by that but if you believe the rumors the Steelers might actually be in the market for Young and might actually do this.

Color me shocked. The cost to trade for Young isn’t going to be cheap. He’s a former No. 2 overall pick. To think the Commanders will accept anything less than a first-round pick seems shortsighted. But we know head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan and this might be a case of Tomlin jumping on an opportunity with a new, agressive general manager looking to make a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But even with that, where does he play? Is he the guy the Steelers bring in to backup T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and take a new contract for Highsmith off the table? I mean, Young is heading into the final year of his rookie deal as well and is going to want a fat new contract. The Steelers can’t pay them both.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

So cast your vote and make the prediction. Will the Steelers trade for Young?

More Steelers News!

Will the Steelers trade for Chase Young? The 10 best gift ideas for the Pittsburgh Steelers fan in your life Twitter hilariously reacts to Steelers stadium name change

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire