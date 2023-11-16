Steelers ST coach Danny Smith tore his rotator cuff in sideline collision last weekend

Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith will be coaching hurt this weekend.

After Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee intercepted Jordan Love at the end of last Sunday's win over the Packers, he was hit late out of bounds by Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom. Kazee crashed into Smith, who went down hard on his right shoulder.

"I've been hit a lot, and been hit hard," Smith said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I got a lot of metal in my body over that. I got to learn to get the hell out of the way. "I got hit in college in a Clemson-Georgia Tech game. Got a tibial plateau fracture, got a plate and six screws in my knee. I had that hit at training camp with [Antonio Brown] when I broke my ribs and my L1 vertebrae in my back. This one hurt. I got a torn rotator cuff, three spots.”

Smith said he will need surgery to repair the injury, but his history shows that recovering from an injury is nothing new.