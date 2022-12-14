The Steelers should sit Kenny Pickett down for the rest of the season

Let’s face some facts. 2022 is a wash. The odds of 2022 being anything more than a struggle were long from the beginning so sitting at 5-8 with four games to play shouldn’t be a huge surprise to anyone. But as we have lined out, there is plenty to look forward to with this team for the future and this starts with quarterback Kenny Pickett.

This is why Pickett shouldn’t play another snap this season. After two concussions, there is no value in putting Pickett back on the field for these final four games and everything to lose if Pickett were to pick up a third concussion in less than a full season.

If the Steelers were 8-5 as opposed to 5-8, there’s no way we are having this conversation. But at 5-8, Pittsburgh knows what they have in Pickett and don’t need to trot him out and potentially getting him hurt for the sake of staying competitive in meaningless games.

Pittsburgh has two veteran quarterbacks on the roster in Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph who are more than adequate as placeholders for the rest of the season. Putting either guy into the starting lineup is in no way tanking or giving up on the season. It is all about protecting the investment in the future.

But this is just one guy’s hot take. Let me know in the comments if you are ok with Pickett playing out the rest of the season or not.

