Steelers sign LB Payton Wilson to rookie contract

The Steelers drafted Wilson with the 98th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson had already developed ties to the Pittsburgh area prior to being drafted by the Steelers as his older brother, Bryse, pitched for the Pirates in 2021 and 2022.

While the exact details of Wilson’s contract are not available yet, Over The Cap estimated that the four-year deal in that slot would be worth around $5.59 million with a signing bonus of $890,000.

