Steelers sign Kyle Allen, Dean Lowry

After signing Russell Wilson as their backup quarterback and trading for Justin Fields as his backup, the Steelers have now acquired their third-string quarterback.

Pittsburgh has signed quarterback Kyle Allen, General Manager Omar Khan told reporters today at the league meeting.

The 28-year-old Allen has been in the NFL since 2018, when he signed with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie. He has spent time in Carolina, Washington, Houston and Buffalo. Most of his playing time took place in 2019 in Carolina, when he started 12 game for the Panthers and did not play particularly well, but he has shown enough to stay on NFL rosters as a backup since then.

The Steelers now have three quarterbacks on their roster. They may add a fourth camp arm, but Wilson-Fields-Allen appears to be their quarterback depth chart.

The Steelers have also signed defensive end Dean Lowry. Last year Lowry played in nine games for the Vikings, with four starts.