Steelers sign former Chiefs RB La’Mical Perine

Running back might not seem like a serious need for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but every team needs a viable third running back who can help in other ways including special teams. Just days after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers might have gotten that No. 3 running back when they signed La’Mical Perine.

Perine is heading into his fourth NFL season. He was originally a fourth-round pick out of Florida in the 2020 NFL draft to the New York Jets. His career-best season was his rookie year when he racked up 322 rushing yards on 64 carries.

Last season, Perine joined the Kansas City Chiefs and worked in a very limited role. He did start the team’s final regular-season game and finished with 76 yards on 21 carries.

Perine joins Jonathan Ward and Daijun Edwards in a competition for the team’s No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

