Steelers to sign DL Breiden Fehoko to active roster

The Steelers opened two spots on their 53-man roster on Monday and they're filling them both on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are signing defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko off of their practice squad. Word of that move follows a report that they are signing running back Godwin Igwebuike off of the Falcons' practice squad.

Fehoko signed with the Steelers in April after spending the last three seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in 19 games and was credited with 36 tackles during his time with the AFC West club.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland went on injured reserve to open the spots that will be filled by Fehoko and Igwebuike.