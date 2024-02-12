Steelers release Pressley Harvin, Chuks Okorafor along with Mitch Trubisky

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky isn't the only player who became a former member of the Steelers on Monday.

Shortly after reports that Trubisky was out in Pittsburgh surfaced on Monday, the Steelers officially announced his release. They also announced that they have released punter Pressley Harvin and offensive lineman Chuks Okorafor.

Harvin was a 2021 seventh-round pick and he has been the Steelers punter for the last three seasons. He averaged 39.4 net yards per kick over the course of his time in Pittsburgh and he landed just under 35 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard-line.

Okorafor joined the Steelers as a 2018 third-round pick. He started 59 games during his time with the team — 48 of them came from 2020-2022 — and made 77 overall appearances.