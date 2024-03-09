Steelers release former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Steelers released former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to a report from Field Yates.

The Steelers have released veteran WR Allen Robinson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2024

The move helps the Steelers save $10 million on their cap space, according to Adam Schefter.

Robinson played in all 17 games with the Steelers last season. He recorded 34 receptions for 280 yards, catching 69.4% of his targets, according to Pro Football Reference.

Before signing with the Steelers, Robinson played one season in Los Angeles with the Rams and four seasons with the Bears before then. He started his career with the Jaguars, playing the first four seasons of his career there.

Robinson was one of the big free agency splashes that former general manager Ryan Pace made in the offseason leading up to the 2018 season. They initially signed him to a three-year contract worth $42 million. In 2021, they used their franchise tag on Robinson, giving him $17 million for the season.

In 57 career games with the Bears, Robinson caught 293 passes for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Robinson recorded over 1,100 yards.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.