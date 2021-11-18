Steelers QB Mason Rudolph putting team first w/quarterback decision

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. We may not know until that day if Ben Roethlisberger is cleared to play. If he is, head coach Mike Tomlin has hinted he will start despite no practice all week which would relegate Mason Rudolph back to his role as a backup.

But Rudolph doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about that. When he spoke to the media on Thursday, Rudolph said he has no inside information about where Roethlisberger is in the process or if he will play. But he understands how important this week’s game is and if he gets the hook at the 11th hour, so be it.

“At the end of the freaking day what matters is the team and going out and winning the game,” Rudolph said.

You know Rudolph will be disappointed if the team contacts him on Saturday night and tells him he’s getting yanked. But you have to appreciate that he’s willing to put the team first. Rudolph got the start last week against the Detroit Lions and threw for 242 yards on 30-for-50 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Rudolph also rushed for 36 yards.

List