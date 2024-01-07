Steelers QB Mason Rudolph connects with Diontae Johnson for 71-yard TD

On a day when the weather was doing the Pittsburgh Steelers offense no favors, quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver Diontae Johnson stepped up and made a play. With a hard rain coming down, Rudolph stepped up and delivered a strike to Johnson that he turned into a huge 71-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a lead.

Pittsburgh is fighting for a win to help their case to make the playoffs and finish with a 10-7 season.

RUDOLPH TO DIONTAE JOHNSON 71 YARDS FOR A HUGE TOUCHDOWNpic.twitter.com/FRY2cSThju — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire