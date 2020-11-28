Steelers player, coach test positive for COVID-19 Saturday

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers can’t catch a break this week. At the beginning of the week, the Ravens were firmly in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, seeing multiple players and/or staff members test positive every day. Now with Baltimore hopefully starting to get their outbreak under control, it appears the Steelers are just starting one of their own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Pittsburgh had multiple a player and coach test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday with multiple close contacts as well. The Steelers placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, bringing their total to four players. With an influx of new positive tests Saturday, that number will grow as tests are confirmed and contact tracing is done. The Ravens have 14 players of their own on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with more likely to be added in the coming days as those tests are confirmed.

The NFL has already rescheduled the Ravens vs. Steelers Week 12 game twice this week. Originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving night, the game was moved to Sunday afternoon before being moved to Tuesday. With both teams continuing to see positive tests into the weekend, the NFL might have a tough decision to make about whether to play this game in spite of the outbreak or to switch to a backup plan of some type.