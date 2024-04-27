Steelers met with Cameron Sutton

Cornerback Cameron Sutton entered a pretrial diversion program to resolve a misdemeanor battery charge this month and he's now working on finding a place to play in 2024.

Sutton's looking in a familiar neck of the woods. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Sutton met with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan last week.

Sutton was a 2017 third-round pick by the Steelers and played for the team until joining the Lions as a free agent last year. Sutton was released by the Lions after a warrant was issued for his arrest in March.

Sutton had 168 tackles, eight interceptions, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in Pittsburgh.