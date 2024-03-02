Steelers meet with speedy CB Nate Wiggins at NFL Scouting Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy scouting and meeting with all the top cornerbacks at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. One cornerback they had a formal meeting with of particular interest is former Clemson speedster Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins film is strong and he is definitely in the mix to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. Wiggins’ calling card is his speed and he backed that up with he ran an unofficial 4.29-second 40-yard dash on Friday. Unfortunately, Wiggins combine ended at that point as he suffered a groin injury on the run.

Clemson corner Nate Wiggins said he has a meeting with the Steelers later today. He’s another DB option in the first round. Wiggins is just 20 years old and believes he has a higher upside because of his age. pic.twitter.com/QQ1v3svONV — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 29, 2024

Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to have a type when it comes to potential rookie cornerbacks. The Steelers have a serious need for a starting cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr. and could be in the market for a quality slot cornerback as well. Wiggins projects as a boundary corner with his speed despite a slight frame.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire