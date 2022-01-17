Steelers HC Mike Tomlin when asked if his WR could have made more plays: ‘Ya think?’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opened up his postgame press conference giving credit to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tomlin said he wasn’t going to come out there and open up about all the things his team did wrong. The Steelers fell in the first round of the playoffs 42-21 and did very little right after the first quarter.

But when asked about the struggles by the Steelers wide receivers and if he thought they could have made more plays, Tomlin perked up and his tone changed with a sharp, “ya think?”

The Steelers wide receiver play was a comedy of errors in the first half. Two Pittsburgh drives stalled out because of third-down drops by Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool once against showed he might look like the most physical receiver on the roster, he doesn’t play like one.

Pittsburgh is set to lose multiple receivers to free agency and two of them, James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster, were the best receivers on the field on Sunday night.

