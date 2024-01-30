Steelers are expected to hire Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator

Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is set to become Mike Tomlin's top assistant.

Smith is expected to become the next offensive coordinator of the Steelers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 41-year-old Smith spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Falcons, finishing 7-10 all three years. Before that he spent two years as offensive coordinator of the Titans in 2019 and 2020.

The Steelers had a highly disappointing offense in 2023, and Matt Canada was fired as offensive coordinator during the season. Kenny Pickett failed to develop the way the team hoped he would, and the most important question facing Smith and the Steelers' offense is whether Pickett or someone else will be the starter in 2024.