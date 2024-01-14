Steelers elevate Myles Jack, Eric Rowe for Monday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad for Monday's wild-card game against the Bills, the team announced Sunday.

Jack signed to the practice squad Nov. 20. The Steelers also elevated him for the Week 16 game against the Bengals, the Week 17 game against the Seahawks and the Week 18 game against the Ravens.

Jack, who started against the Seahawks, has 17 tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss this season.

He appeared in 15 games with the Steelers in 2022, starting 13. He finished the season with a team-high 104 tackles, 61 of them solo stops.

Jack was with the Eagles this offseason before deciding to retire.

Rowe, who is in his ninth season, signed to the team's practice squad Nov. 20. The Steelers also elevated him for the Week 16 game against the Bengals, Week 17 against the Seahawks and Week 18 against the Ravens.

Rowe, who started all three games, has 29 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for a loss.