Steelers DT Cam Heyward admits team wasn’t ready for Browns

Heyward on what went wrong: “If I could culminate, we didn’t do what we’re good at when it came to stopping the run, getting turnovers, playing with a lead. Our execution wasn’t up to par and it’s playoff football. I attribute that to us not being ready. That’s all I can say.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) January 15, 2021

In a blink of an eye, it was over. The Pittsburgh Steelers went into their wild-card playoff game with the Cleveland Browns looking to right the wrongs of the previous five weeks. But in 12 minutes none of that mattered. The Steelers were down 28-0 and everything you thought was going to happen couldn’t.

For the previous five weeks it looked like the Steelers were ill-prepared on both sides of the football. And according to defensive tackle Cam Heyward, the defense definitely wasn’t prepared for what the Browns wanted to do on offense.

There were no surprises in how the Browns came out and moved the ball. The Steelers just weren’t up for the task. Once the team fell behind there was no wind left in their sails and it showed. Pittsburgh didn’t get a single sack or turnover in the game. We can talk until we are blue in the face as to why this happened but this is something the team has to figure out in the offseason.

