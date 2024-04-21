Steelers Could Have Willing Partner in Trade-Down Scenario

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to trade down from their first-round pick at No. 20 in the 2024 NFL Draft, they may have a willing trade partner.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pick No. 26 in the first round, and Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in an interview with Buccaneers.com on April 11 that the Steelers’ pick at No. 20 is about where they would start to consider a move up the board.

“I’d say around pick 20, we’ll know if we want to start attempting to move up or not,” Licht said. “I would say right now, I like the thought of the way I really have a lot of trust in my staff – both the coaching staff and the scouting staff – and how we’ve been operating. Those picks seem pretty important to me, right now.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

