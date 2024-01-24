Steelers complete interview with Thomas Brown for OC job

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada midseason, and they began the search for a full-time replacement on Wednesday.

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown interviewed with the Steelers, the team announced. He is the first candidate to interview for the job.

Brown had an in-person interview with the Titans on Monday, and the Bears had interest in Brown before hiring former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Brown, 37, was an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2023. The Panthers averaged a league-worst 13.9 points per game with No. 1 pick Bryce Young at quarterback.

He spent three seasons with the Rams, coaching the running backs and then the tight ends and also served as assistant head coach in 2021-22.

Coach Mike Tomlin said it was "appropriate" to look outside the building for the next offensive coordinator, ruling out interim offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.