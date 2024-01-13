How the Steelers-Bills weather delay affects the AFC playoffs
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo wild card game being moved to Monday due to weather and discusses how it impacts next weekend’s schedule.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo wild card game being moved to Monday due to weather and discusses how it impacts next weekend’s schedule.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
What's the best game this NFL wild-card weekend?
The Cowboys will host the Packers on Sunday afternoon, and then Matthew Stafford will make his return to Detroit on Sunday night.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
If you live in Buffalo, love the Bills and need some beer money, boy does the team have a job for you.
Antonio Pierce went 3-1 in the AFC West in the final nine games to help the Raiders finish second in the division.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
The Lions host their first playoff game in 30 years on Sunday night.
Bulls color commentator Stacey King called the reaction "classless" and "the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
Weather could be a big factor in the Bills' game vs. the Steelers.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
In today's edition: A bonkers Belichick-Saban-Carroll stat, the NBA in Paris, the year of the senior in men's college hoops, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.