Steelers-Bills stays put at 4:30 p.m. ET, with no further delay

Steelers-Bills won't get moved again.

Despite a lingering possibility that the weather conditions in Buffalo could prompt another postponement of the game, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that the game will be played as scheduled.

"The game will not be pushed back again," she said.

So there it is. Tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, leading into 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN for Eagles-Bucs.

Three days of doubleheaders to get the playoffs started, with Packers-Cowboys and Rams-Lions still to come today.

If the Steelers win, they'll play the Ravens in Baltimore. If the Bills will, they'll host the Chiefs. Either game will be played on Sunday.