Steelers add RB Qadree Ollison to practice squad

The Steelers have added another running back to the team. He's a player with whom the Steelers are acquainted.

Qadree Ollison has joined the practice squad, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Ollison, who turns 27 on Friday, played college football at Pitt. He was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Falcons. In 2022, he played for the Cowboys.

After spending the 2023 offseason, training camp, and preseason with the Jaguars, Ollison was among Jacksonville's roster cuts on Tuesday.

Ollison has appeared in 22 regular-season games. He has 44 rushing attempts for 158 yards and five touchdowns. He has 141 total career offensive snaps, and 217 career special-teams plays.

The Steelers have three running backs on the 53-man roster: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Anthony McFarland, Jr.