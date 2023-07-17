Steelers 23 most important players for 2023

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to return to the playoffs, it is going to take a supreme effort from not only the established veterans but all the newcomers as well. Here are the 23 guys we consider the most important to the success of this team.

1 - EDG T.J. Watt

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
So goes Watt, so goes the entire Steelers defense.

2 - QB Kenny Pickett

Nfl <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cincinnati/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cincinnati Bengals;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cincinnati Bengals</a> At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0085
Pittsburgh has handed the offense over to Pickett and is counting on him to play clean and be a leader.

3 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Top safety in the NFL and the ballhawk of the secondary.

4 - RB Najee Harris

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
The Steelers offense will literally run through Harris this season.

5 - DT Cam Heyward

It doesn’t matter how old he gets, Cam Heyward is the man on the defensive line and the emotional leader of the defense.

6 - WR Diontae Johnson

7 - G Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Isaac Seumalo is the big free-agent addition on the offensive line and solidifies the interior to power the run game.

8 - CB Patrick Peterson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The big addition on defense, Patrick Peterson will be a mentor as well as the team’s top cornerback.

9 - G James Daniels

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Still the team’s best offensive lineman and an excellent pass protector on the inside.

10 - LB Cole Holcomb

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
11 - K Chris Boswell

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
There isn’t a better scoring threat on the team than kicker Chris Boswell as he remains one of the top kickers in the NFL.

12 - OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie left tackle who will be protecting Pickett’s blindside very soon.

13 - EDGE Alex Highsmith

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Highsmith had a career season in 2022 and is still getting better.

14 - FB/TE Connor Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Connor Heyward will be the Steelers secret weapon on offense this season.

15 - CB Joey Porter Jr.

16 - C Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Mason Cole doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his all-around game and his connection with Pickett.

17 - TE Pat Freiermuth

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates a reception during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Freiermuth has the skill set to be an elite NFL tight end but we worry he’ll get lost in the shuffle.

18 - WR George Pickens

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
George Pickens has all the potential to be a top big-play weapon and is the guy who can stretch this offense down the field.

19 - OT Chuks Okorafor

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
A returning starter at right tackle and a solid contributor who needs to step up.

20 -DT Keeanu Benton

21 - DE DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Sleeper defender who could have a breakout season as a big, strong pass-rushing defensive end.

22 - CB Chandon Sullivan

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
The team’s new slot cornerback has impressed early.

23 - P Pressley Harvin III

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Time is running out for Pressley Harvin III to build consistency in his punting game.

