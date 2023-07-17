Steelers 23 most important players for 2023
If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to return to the playoffs, it is going to take a supreme effort from not only the established veterans but all the newcomers as well. Here are the 23 guys we consider the most important to the success of this team.
1 - EDG T.J. Watt
So goes Watt, so goes the entire Steelers defense.
2 - QB Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh has handed the offense over to Pickett and is counting on him to play clean and be a leader.
3 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick
Top safety in the NFL and the ballhawk of the secondary.
4 - RB Najee Harris
The Steelers offense will literally run through Harris this season.
5 - DT Cam Heyward
It doesn’t matter how old he gets, Cam Heyward is the man on the defensive line and the emotional leader of the defense.
6 - WR Diontae Johnson
7 - G Isaac Seumalo
Isaac Seumalo is the big free-agent addition on the offensive line and solidifies the interior to power the run game.
8 - CB Patrick Peterson
The big addition on defense, Patrick Peterson will be a mentor as well as the team’s top cornerback.
9 - G James Daniels
Still the team’s best offensive lineman and an excellent pass protector on the inside.
10 - LB Cole Holcomb
11 - K Chris Boswell
There isn’t a better scoring threat on the team than kicker Chris Boswell as he remains one of the top kickers in the NFL.
12 - OT Broderick Jones
Rookie left tackle who will be protecting Pickett’s blindside very soon.
13 - EDGE Alex Highsmith
Alex Highsmith had a career season in 2022 and is still getting better.
14 - FB/TE Connor Heyward
Connor Heyward will be the Steelers secret weapon on offense this season.
15 - CB Joey Porter Jr.
16 - C Mason Cole
Mason Cole doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his all-around game and his connection with Pickett.
17 - TE Pat Freiermuth
Freiermuth has the skill set to be an elite NFL tight end but we worry he’ll get lost in the shuffle.
18 - WR George Pickens
George Pickens has all the potential to be a top big-play weapon and is the guy who can stretch this offense down the field.
19 - OT Chuks Okorafor
A returning starter at right tackle and a solid contributor who needs to step up.
20 -DT Keeanu Benton
21 - DE DeMarvin Leal
Sleeper defender who could have a breakout season as a big, strong pass-rushing defensive end.
22 - CB Chandon Sullivan
The team’s new slot cornerback has impressed early.
23 - P Pressley Harvin III
Time is running out for Pressley Harvin III to build consistency in his punting game.