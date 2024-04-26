Steelers 1st round pick Troy Fautanu arrives in Pittsburgh, addresses media

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick Troy Fautanu arrived in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Fautanu, an offensive tackle from the University of Washington, is a lifetime Steelers fan.

>>> NFL DRAFT LATEST: Steelers select Troy Fautanu as 20th pick of NFL Draft

“I grew up wanting to play for these guys. It’s truly a dream come true,” he said in his introductory press conference.

Fautanu said his interest in the team started with Troy Polamalu and that he was a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger growing up.

Fautanu calls himself a versatile player with experience in every position on the offensive line.

Before becoming the 20th pick in the NFL Draft, Fautanu won the 2023 Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 and played for a National Championship.

Now, he’s ready to get to work in Pittsburgh.

“What I think of when I think of the Steelers, I think of gritty,” he said. “It’s an awesome organization, I’m just so happy to be a part of it.”

