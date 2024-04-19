What should the Steelers do in the 1st round in the 2024 NFL draft?

A week from now, the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will be in the books and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their newest player and hopefully, he is a game-changer. This pick will also show us what direction Pittsburgh is headed for the rest of the draft.

The Steelers currently hold the No. 20 pick in the first round and based on every mock draft we have seen or done, there should be several top options for the Steelers at positions of need on the board.

This could tempt the Steelers to trade down in the first round or even out of it entirely. If one of the six top quarterbacks falls to 20, that pick could be worth a fortune to the right team. But if you are the Steelers, you cannot afford to trade back so far as to miss out.

On the other side, the Steelers could view those options at 20 as second tier and want to go up and land an elite player at a position of need like wide receiver or offensive tackle. If that is the case it would be a matter of seeing how much the Steelers are willing to spend and how far up they want to go.

But maybe, just maybe the Steelers play it a little more conservatively and simply stay put and pick from whoever is on the board. With Omar Khan in charge, this seems unlikely but anything is possible.

Cast your vote and let us know what you think the Steelers should do in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

