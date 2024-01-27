Stay or Go: Should Jets bring back Zach Wilson for 2024 season?

Last season was supposed to be a “reset year” for Zach Wilson, but just five snaps into the season, he found himself back at the helm of another struggling Jets offense. The plan had been for Wilson to sit and learn from Aaron Rodgers and the coaching staff was confident this could set him back on a path that would enable him to realize his potential. However, he never got that opportunity due to Rodgers’ season-ending injury.

Wilson still has a year left on his rookie deal, but a change of scenery may be viewed as the best solution for both the player and the team.

So, should the Jets bring Wilson back?

Why Wilson should be back

The main reason for the Jets to hang onto Wilson would be if they still believed he could reach the potential they felt he had when they drafted him back in 2021. Could they still believe this after a rough season that saw him benched a few times? Some within the organization may feel that the circumstances under which he had to play behind -- an injury-plagued line and underperforming receivers -- were the root cause of his issues, although it’s becoming more and more difficult to make excuses for him.

It's fair to note that Wilson had a few games, notably against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, where he looked as good as he ever has. If they cut ties with him now, could they be giving up on a player who could potentially play like this more often with a better supporting cast?

Another reason to potentially consider keeping him in the fold is that showing support for and continuing to believe in a player they drafted could look favorable to players outside the organization who might be considering signing with the Jets. On the other hand, dumping him could look unfair, especially if there’s an outside perception that his struggles weren’t all of his own making.

The final reason he might be back is that he has a guaranteed salary and the Jets would prefer to trade him so they don’t have to pay this. If they can’t find a suitor, releasing him would essentially mean they have to pay him anyway. That being the case, they might be compelled to keep him.



New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Why Wilson shouldn't be back

As noted, Wilson’s struggles in the 2023 season saw him benched a couple of times and the Jets lost multiple low-scoring games which they could have won with even a mediocre performance from the quarterback position. Had Wilson not been with the team last season, the Jets would have been compelled to bring in a veteran backup sooner and that player could have feasibly beaten the likes of the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders to get New York into the playoffs.

While apologists for Wilson might point to the underperforming offensive linemen and pass catchers he was playing with as the main reasons for his struggles, it’s probably more fair to say that he exacerbated these problems by not being decisive, accurate or showing pocket awareness, and by failing to read opposing defenses and set his protections correctly.

The Jets have already basically confirmed they will bring in an established veteran as the backup quarterback and if they have to pay Rodgers along with a veteran backup, then they will want Wilson’s salary off the books. If they can’t find an immediate suitor for him, they may even pay a pre-trade bonus to reduce the cost for the acquiring team, although this will eat into the cap savings.

Verdict

Support for Wilson both inside the organization and within the fanbase is dwindling and, although there probably isn’t much of a trade market for him, the Jets seem to have already decided he’s not part of their plans moving forward.

Head coach Robert Saleh’s lukewarm assessment of Wilson at the end-of-season press conference made it obvious that the Jets neither want nor expect Wilson back. Time will tell whether or not this proves to be a smart decision.