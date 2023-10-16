Status update on Mets managerial search

Luis Rojas and Buck Showalter / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

If you are a Mets fan, you are probably wondering what is happening with the team’s manager search. The answer is: not a ton just yet, but you might want a brief update anyway.

There is no sign yet that the team has interviewed external candidates. The Astros have not gotten a call requesting permission to interview bench coach Joe Espada, per a league source. Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, a strong candidate in Cleveland and possibly elsewhere, has also not yet heard from the Mets.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, who worked for new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns in Milwaukee, cannot interview with other clubs until his contract expires on Oct. 31. I had wondered if the Brewers -- who hope to retain Counsell -- would allow it as a courtesy and a way to get the process rolling, but they have not.

Windows of permission to interview an outside candidate and then decide whether to hire that candidate can be narrow, so teams often wait until everyone is available to stack the interviews on consecutive days.

All of this is to say that the Mets’ search hasn't really ignited yet. I don’t know if we needed an article for that, but I’m sure you’ve been wondering, so there you go. You have a good day now.