STATE TRACK 'I have dreamed for this moment'; Clinton's Sattler places fourth in 3000 M Run

May 16—DES MOINES — In her senior season, Clinton senior Camryn Sattler has already accomplished a lot of her goals. Breaking multiple school records to go with multiple MAC Championships.

On Thursday Sattler accomplished another goal, beating her own personal best in the 3000 meter run by six seconds with a time of 10:04.03 to place fourth overall in a loaded Class 4A field.

"I've been thinking about this race for months now. Coming off the seasons I've had in the past and this being my last chance as a senior, it just came down to 'How bad do I want this' and today was the day," Sattler said. "I give all the glory to god. All the glory to my coaches for making me fit enough and confident enough to do this."

A big move through the final three laps helped propel her up the tight pack of ten runners and into the top five before she secured the fourth place finish.

"It was an unreal moment because I have dreamed of this. I have prayed for this moment every single day," Sattler said. "When you want something bad enough and you finally get it, it's a feeling of 'wow, everything is worth it'. I'm super grateful to get a moment like this because not everyone does."

Sattler is not done yet and will run in the distance medley on Friday night and the 1500 meter run on Saturday afternoon.

"Coming out here on a hot day like this and running a big pr along side girls that I've had a mental block with. Beating them has given me a lot of confidence for these next races. I'm super fit, super healthy and I'm super confident," Sattler said.

Northeast's Gray takes third in shot put

Northeast junior, Grant Gray, made his mark out at the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium on Thursday, finishing in third place in the Class 2A shot put.

Gray came in with the number one seeded distance, quickly notching his best throw of the day with a 55 foot 10.75 throw on his second attempt.

Making the finals, he was unable to eclipse his second throw but he didn't need to as he made the podium for the Rebels. Gray will have another shot at a podium placement on Friday morning when he competes in the discus throw beginning at 11:30 a.m.

He was joined by his teammate Clayton Meyermann who took ninth with a 50 foot, 4.25 throw.

Camanche sophomore Ty Stone had a strong performance in his long jump debut, taking 15th with a 19-11.75. Northeast's Colby Gray, another sophomore, finished in 22nd with a 19-04.75.

Closing out the Class 2A and 3A session field events, Camanche's Paige Irvine took 22nd with a throw of 33-01.

Out on the track, Camanche's Jayden Cravatta had a fantastic outing in the 100 meter dash, taking third place with a 12.66 to earn herself a spot in the finals on Saturday.

Tyson Seeser ran the 400 meter dash later in the day taking seventh place overall with a 49.98 to cap off day one for the Storm.

Northeast freshman Jordan Tegeler had a nice day in her first ever state track meet, also placing seventh in the 400 meter dash, running a 58.85. She also finished in 12th in the 200 meter dash preliminary round to miss out on the finals.

The Rebel boys were able to take 23rd in the 4x800 meter relay, running an 8:31.15 for their only track event of the weekend.

Central DeWitt also ran the 4x800 meter relay but in Class 3A, taking seventh behind Brady Freeman, Kyle Olson, Ben Zimmer and Caleb Olson who ran an 8:07.71.

Finishing off the morning session, Tristan Rheingans, Cal Kueter, Jameson Gregoire and Abe Krukow recorded a personal best in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay, blazing down the track for a fourth place finish to secure themselves a spot on Saturday afternoon in the finals.

*This story will update at the conclusion of the Class 1A and Class 4A session.