State Farm Stadium will not host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, unlike many NFL stadiums

In 2026, the FIFA World Cup will come to North America, with Mexico, Canada and the United States will all host games. Sixteen sites will host games in the tournament and 11 of those venues are NFL stadiums.

State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium, is not one of those 11 NFL venues to host a World Cup game. In fact, they will be the only team in the NFC West whose stadium will not be used.

Which NFL stadiums will be used?

NFL stadiums to host 2026 FIFA World Cup games

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons)

Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)

AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys)

NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)

MetLife Stadium (New York Giants, New York Jets)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)

Levis Stadium (San Francisco 49ers)

Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks)

List

LOOK: The 22 preseason games to air live on NFL Network

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



