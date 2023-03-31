In-state 2024 athlete to visit Florida over weekend

When Billy Napier was hired as Florida’s head coach, the No. 1 priority was to revitalize the Gators’ recruiting operation. While Dan Mullen was among the best play-callers in the nation, it was clear that his recruiting was not up to par in the SEC. One of Napier’s priorities was for the core of his recruiting classes to be made up of Florida players.

One of the advantages of having incredible athletic facilities is hosting high school athletic events, like this weekend’s Florida Relay track meet in Gainesville. Napier is taking advantage of that and using the event to meet with Michai Danzy, a four-star athlete from Tallahassee, Florida. Danzy told 247Sports that he would arrive on Thursday to visit practice but could also make some visits on Friday and Saturday while in town for the track meet.

This visit will mark the second time Danzy has visited Gainesville this year, with the first coming back in January. As a duel sport athlete, Danzy was able to visit with both the football and track teams in January. On the football side, he is in communication with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

The Florida Stae University High School athlete visited Miami (Florida) earlier this month and has not been able to make as many visits as he would like, because of his track schedule. Given his recent visits to Miami and Florida, and having grown up in Tallahassee and attending FSU’s on-campus high school, it seems like the 6-foot, 165-pound four-star is down to the three traditional Florida powers. It’s also too early to rule out the newest Power Five school in the state, UCF, which will be playing its first Big 12 season in 2023.

While Danzy is a highly-rated player and any team would be lucky to have him, having him sign with the Gators would be a massive win for Napier and his staff. It’s not just that he fits what the coaching staff is looking for in a player, it’s that it would be a head-to-head-to-head win over in-state competition. If the Gators want to return to competing for national championships, they need to make sure they get the best talent in Florida to suit up in orange and blue, not green, gold, or garnet.

