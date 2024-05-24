Stars beat Mavericks to edge closer to semi-finals

Northern Ireland's Niamh Cooper has been an ever-present for Severn Stars this season [Getty Images]

Severn Stars are on the brink of a place in the Netball Super League semi-finals after a 59-55 win over Saracens Mavericks.

South African Sigrid Burger led the way for the Stars as she bagged 47 goals to help the Stars fight back from 30-26 down midway through the contest to clinch victory.

Fourth-placed Stars now have a 12-point lead over Leeds Rhinos in fifth and Surrey Storm in sixth, who face each other on Saturday.

"That was hard work, the girls dug deep, but we have the three points," Stars head coach Jo Trip told Sky Sports.

"The turnaround in the third quarter is something we can be proud of."

NSL top-scorer Mary Cholhok notched 49 goals as second-placed Loughborough Lightning eased to a 73-56 win over Strathclyde Sirens.

The Sirens have yet to win a match this season but showed plenty of fight in the first three quarters.

However, Lightning refused to take their foot off the gas in front of their own fans and Vic Burgess’ side won the final quarter 19-10 to put a gloss on the scoreline.

Elsewhere, table-topping Manchester Thunder thrashed Team Bath 82-50.

Thunder plundered 23 goals in the opening quarter and never looked back as goal shooter Elmere van der Berg was named player of the match.