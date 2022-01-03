Stanley Johnson sticking around with Lakers?

Dave McMenamin: Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson’s 10-day hardship contracts expired and they were not with the Lakers on Monday, however, Frank Vogel said “we still hope to have him back” when asked about Johnson

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Lakers are exploring ways to re-sign Stanley Johnson after the expiration of Johnson’s 10-day hardship deal, Coach Frank Vogel said today.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Perhaps a little foreshadowing by Frank here, slipping that “Stanley Johnson has the potential to become a factor for us.” – 4:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

On a question from @Dan Woike, Vogel confirms that Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson are done their 10-day deals and therefore were not at practice today. – 4:38 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

If the Lakers want to sign Stanley Johnson immediately, it can only be for the rest of the season (or longer). If they wait til Jan 5, they can sign him to a 10-day. Last check, Lakers don’t have enough players out to sign another hardship player – 1:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he’ll go with the same starting lineup as Friday — LeBron, Stanley Johnson, Russ, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk. – 7:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel said one of the reasons the Lakers started Stanley Johnson tonight was his footspeed to double-team Lillard. Starting lineups for the timebeing will be a night-to-night thing without Anthony Davis in the lineup. – 1:33 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said it was key to get the “glue guys” back, many of whom were out in protocols at the same time, mentioning Reaves, Ariza and Bradley, plus (up-on-a-hardship-exception deal) Stanley Johnson, who do the dirty work for the Lakers. – 1:09 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers beat the Blazers 139-106, head into 2022 with an 18-19 record. LeBron season-high 43p on 16-of-26 shooting (5-of-10 from 3) 14r 2s 2b; Westbrook 15p 13r 12a 2s for 4th straight triple-double; Monk 18p; Melo 16p 3b; THT 10p; Stanley Johnson 10p; Austin Reaves 10p – 12:52 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers are starting LeBron James at center once again tonight vs. POR. Former Laker Larry Nance Jr. is manning the middle for the Blazers. Also of note, Stanley Johnson remains in the starting lineup at PF for LAL, even with A. Reaves, T. Ariza and K. Bazemore returning – 10:11 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Stanley Johnson is still in the starting lineup — LeBron is in at center. Darren Collison among the notable inactives. pic.twitter.com/paBHSjwccK – 10:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

I spoke with Stanley Johnson about joining the Lakers, growing up wanting to play for LAL, his conversations with Frank Vogel, his career, and his goal of sticking on the 15-man roster.

New feature for @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3043784/2021/1… – 7:44 PM

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis will make the calls on how to use the open roster spot and whether the team keeps Avery Bradley. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 3, 2022

Keith Smith: NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today: Darren Collison – Los Angeles Lakers Stanley Johnson – Los Angeles Lakers Daniel Oturu – Toronto Raptors -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 3, 2022

Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / December 24, 2021