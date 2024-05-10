Stanley Cup Playoffs live updates: Florida Panthers 1, Boston Bruins 0, first period

Will the Florida Panthers keep the momentum in their favor as their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Boston Bruins shifts to the road?

That’s the key for Friday, with puck drop for Game 3 scheduled for 7 p.m. from Boston’s TD Garden. The game will be televised on TNT.

Florida and Boston split the first two games of the best-of-7 series in Sunrise with opposing blowouts.

The Panthers got under the Bruins’ skin in the third period of Game 2, and the intensity is surely expected to carry over into a critical Game 3.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Panthers open scoring

Evan Rodrigues gave Florida its first goal of the game 8:04 into regulation when he whacked in a Gustav Forsling shot from the point past Jeremy Swayman.

It’s Rodrigues’ second goal of the playoffs and Forsling’s fifth assist of the postseason.

Sam Bennett is back

Based on warmups, Florida second-line center Sam Bennett is returning to the lineup for Game 3 after missing the past five games.

Bennett was back in his normal spot centering Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk during pregame line rushes. Nick Cousins appears to be the player coming out of the lineup for Bennett’s return.

The full forward lines:

Vladimir Tarasenko-Aleksander Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lundell-Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz-Kevin Stenlund-Kyle Okposo

Series recap and look ahead

▪ Game 1: The Bruins scored goals on each of their final three shots of the second period and never looked back to beat the Panthers 5-1 on Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves, including stopping all 16 Panthers shots that came his way in the third period.

▪ Game 2: Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart had four assists and Brandon Montour had three points as Florida blew out Boston 6-1 on Wednesday in a game that became contentious in the third period with 12 combined game misconducts.

▪ Game 3: Tonight

▪ Game 4: Sunday, Boston’s TD Garden, 6:30 p.m., TBS, truTV and MAX

▪ Game 5: Tuesday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 7 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): May 17, Boston’s TD Garden, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): May 19, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 3? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past two days.

▪ The Panthers’ stifling, shutdown defense returned to form as Florida evened the series with the Bruins

▪ Panthers-Bruins finally got feisty. Expect that to continue

▪ Captain Aleksander Barkov and fourth-line center Steven Lorentz both find ways to spark the Panthers in Game 2.

▪ Is Sam Bennett in or out? We’ll know soon enough.

▪ From columnist Greg Cote: ‘End of world’ to new life: Panthers crush Bruins in statement win to even series