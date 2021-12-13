Stanford's Harrison Ingram wins second Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week award
After putting up an excellent performance in Stanford's 72-69 win over Oregon, Harrison Ingram has been named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Dec. 13. Ingram totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the triumph. This is the second Freshman of the Week award for Ingram, who was also honored on Nov. 15.