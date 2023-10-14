Stanford overcomes 29-point deficit to beat Colorado in double overtime

Stanford football rallied to beat Colorado in Boulder 46-43 on Oct. 13, 2023. Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty hit the game-winning field goal in double overtime. Stanford overcame a 29-point deficit after halftime to secure the win. Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught 13 passes for three touchdowns and a new Stanford single-game record 294 receiving yards. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns.