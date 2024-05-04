- Steelers may be considering fielding quarterback Justin Fields as a punt returner<p>The new <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-approves-radical-kickoff-rule-change-heres-what-to-know-143919818.html">NFL kickoff rules</a> may see some teams <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/jaylen-warren-says-steelers-special-teams-coordinator-has-talked-about-justin-fields-returning-kicks-154547198.html">change their approach</a> to a key part of the game. One member of the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/pittsburgh/">Pittsburgh Steelers</a> coaching staff has apparently thought of a unique way to give them an advantage when receiving the ball.</p> <p>Appearing on <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7Ii0X2u47Y">Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast</a>, his Steelers teammate <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34447/">Jaylen Warren</a> said that special teams coordinator Danny Smith has thought about using quarterback <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33399/">Justin Fields</a> as a potential returner.</p>0:38Now PlayingPaused
St. Thomas football holds annual Spring Game
The St. Thomas football team held its Spring Game on Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Stadium as Glenn Caruso and the Tommies open their fourth season in FCS on August 29.