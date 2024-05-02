St. Paul Saints charge back from 5-0 deficit for 8-5 win over Louisville Bats

The St. Paul Saints trailed by five runs after three innings but made up the entire deficit and grabbed the lead for good in the fourth inning of their 8-5 win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

One night after squandering a five-run lead to the Bats in a 7-5 loss, the Saints trailed 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth. Bats pitcher Carson Spiers retired the first two Saints batters of the inning but ran into control problems, and the next 10 reached base and six scored runs.

Anthony Prato started the rally when he was hit by a pitch, and Diego Castillo followed with a walk. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit a run-scoring single, and Austin Martin followed with a ground-rule double to score Castillo.

Matt Wallner hit a groundball that first baseman Edwin Rios couldn’t handle, and Keirsey and Martin scored on the error. Michael Helman closed the scoring with a two-run home run to center field.

Joe Gunkel started for the Saints and gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings. Jordan Balozovic followed and pitched 1 1/3 innings, followed by relievers Austin Schulfer, Ryan Jensen and Diego Castillo. The four relievers pitched 6 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run on two hits and six walks with seven strikeouts.

