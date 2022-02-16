Spring Football Preview: Projecting the defensive line

Auburn was due for some attrition along the defensive line.

The Tigers had to many talented players for everyone to get enough playing time and when Nick Eason left for Clemson it only worsened the situation.

But losing six players to the transfer portal was unexpected and has thinned out Auburn’s depth.

The Tigers return their top defensive lineman in Colby Wooden and quality starter in Marcus Harris. Marquis Burks gives them another experienced player they will lean on.

After those four, Auburn has several promising players who have yet to carve out roles for themselves and are now in line for serious playing time.

Here is a look at the group.

Colby Wooden

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Wooden was Auburn’s top defensive lineman last season and it was not that close. He finished with 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, and blocked a kick.

His decision to return for his junior season was a massive pickup for the. He has lined up at several positions along the line in his time at Auburn and may be forced to do again, but his best work is from the interior and that is where he should be used this season.

Auburn will need Wooden to be a force along the line as his teammates get comfortable in their new roles, there is no reason to expect he will not rise to the occasion.

Marcus Harris

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Harris made an immediate impact for Auburn last season. The Kansas transfer quickly won a starting job and was one of Auburn’s top linemen. He finished with 27 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and recovered a fumble. He and Wooden make a strong core for Auburn’s defensive line and are the unquestioned leaders of the group.

Marquis Burks

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Burks decided to use his extra season of eligibility to return for one last season and is now in line for a much larger role. He played in 12 games last season and finished with 13 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles.

Story continues

He has risen from a player with a limited role to a potential starter and will have a chance to have his college career with his best season yet

Zykeivous Walker

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Walker arrived as a top-100 recruit but has yet to carve out a role in two seasons at Auburn. he appeared in nine games last season and made six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

He has the potential to play several positions along the defensive line and Auburn may need that due to the lack of depth. He will have a chance to take advantage of more playing time in 2022 and Auburn could use the emergence of someone with his potential.

Tobechi Okoli

Tobechi Okoli is the last returning defensive lineman for Auburn. He appeared in one game as a freshman and did not record a stat. At 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds he is a defensive end and could potentially see time at edge to get the most out of him.

Newcomers

I can’t wait to comeback on that field 🥷🏾🪅 pic.twitter.com/aUw48BGo4d — #5 (@jeffrey_mbaa) February 12, 2022

Offsetting some of the departures for Auburn were the additions of Jayson Jones, Jeffrey M’Ba, and Enyce Sledge. All three have promising skill sets and their development will be worth watching.

Jones, a transfer from Oregon, appeared in 13 games for the Ducks last season and had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

M’ba was the No. 1 JUCO player in the country and will have a chance to make an immediate impact for Auburn. He is still raw as he started playing football three seasons ago but has tremendous upside.

The final addition was Sledge. Coming in at 6-foot-4 and 305-pounds, the former three-star recruit will provide depth along the interior of the defensive line.

Depth Chart

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has two proven starters in Wooden and Harris but the depth behind them is lacking. The Tigers will need multiple players behind them to step up in their new roles. Here is a depth chart ahead of spring practices.

Defensive End

Colby Wooden, junior Zykeivous Walker, junior Tobechi Okoli, redshirt freshman

Defensive Tackle

Marcus Harris, junior Jayson Jones, sophomore Enyce Sledge, true freshman

Defensive Tackle

Marquis Burks, super senior Jeffrey M’ba, junior

[listicle id=41913]

1

1