SportsNation Nightly: The Juice’s legacy

Joe Mauceri
NEW YORK (PIX11) – NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson passed away Wednesday.

On NY SportsNation Nightly, long-time NFL writer Gary Myers joined Joe and Figgie to discuss Simpson’s complicated legacy.

