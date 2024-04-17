Sports shorts: Flames open new Zupo era with shutout victory

Apr. 16—The Lodi High baseball team started this week's series against West with a one-hit shutout on Monday in the first game at Zupo Field since last year.

The stadium, a Lodi fixture since 1924, had been closed for a rebuild this winter and spring after a fire destroyed the grandstand in 2019 and storms caused further damage in January 2023.

Monday's game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but the lights were not operational yet, so the varsity game played at 4 p.m.

Likewise, Tokay's game Wednesday against Lincoln, its first at Zupo field since the 2019 fire, will start at 4 p.m.

Against West on Monday, Lodi's Brent Godina started and pitched six scoreless innings, striking out 15 batters and walking two for the win. Landon Beasley finished with a hitless inning and two strikeouts.

On offense, Charlie Casazza went 3-for-3 with two doubles, Joseph Focacci and Rylan Takahashi each doubled, and Vance Haskins, Santino Ramirez, Preston Plath and Noah Silvia, with two RBIs from Silvia.

Lodi (11-8, 3-4 in the Tri-City Athletic League) and West (5-14, 0-9) will face each other again today in Tracy, then finish the series on Friday back at Zupo Field — with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

Varsity: Lincoln 2, Tokay 0

The Tigers were on the other end of a shutout on Monday, with just two hits against Lincoln pitcher Raymond Olivas.

The lack of offense overshadowed a gem from Tokay pitcher Joey Galletti, who allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits across six innings.

At the plate, Tanner Johnson had a double and Blake Goen singled for Tokay. Tokay (9-11, 3-4 TCAL) and Lincoln (10-8-2, 4-3 TCAL) will play today at Zupo Field, then return to Stockton Friday for the finale.

JV: Lodi 10, West 0

Jake Focacci and Noah Hufford combined for a five-inning no-hitter on Monday, with eight strikeouts in four innings from Focacci and two whiffs in one inning from Hufford.

At the plate, Jason Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Andrew Heinrich went 2-for-3 with two doubles, Jonathan Trillas went 2-for-3, Diego Pantoja and Hunter Rau each doubled (with two RBIs from Rau) and Kaleb Meidinger and Maddix Diaz each singled.

JV: Lincoln 10, Tokay 0

Tokay had two hits in Monday's loss, singles by Gavin Severson.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity boys: Lodi 3, Lincoln 0

The Flames scored a 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 on Monday, improving to 2-5 in TCAL play and 4-14 overall. Lodi will play at West today.

Varsity boys: Tracy 3, Tokay 2

The Tigers took Tracy to five sets, but fell just short of claiming their first TCAL victory on Monday. Tokay (3-17, 0-5 TCAL) will play at Sheldon on Friday.

JV boys: Lodi 2, Lincoln 0

Will Wood led the JV Flames with nine kills and five blocks in Monday's victory, along with eight kills from Jakob Bentz, five kills from Devin Bono, and three kills each from Lucas Borrosco and Tyler Protz.

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Liberty Ranch 22, Bradshaw Christian 4

The Hawks racked up 18 hits and nine walks in Monday's blowout victory to stay undefeated in Sierra Valley Conference play.

Four Liberty Ranch players finished with three hits apiece — Gracyn Graviette went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs, Khali Barrantes went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and five runs, Ysabella Granate went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, and Cici Lathipanya-Kham went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs.

Paityn Snow went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, Carlie Perez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kaitlynn Castro doubled with two RBIs and two runs, and Shelby Duarte doubled with two runs.

In the circle, Perez allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts across five innings. Liberty Ranch (7-4, 5-0 SVC) will play at El Dorado today.

Varsity: El Dorado 8, Galt 5

Galt rallied with three runs in the sixth inning, but fell short of a comeback on Monday despite five errors from El Dorado.

Galt (3-9, 2-3 SVC) will host Rosemont today.