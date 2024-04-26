Sports: Mabank golf team tees off at state, Monday

Apr. 26—The Mabank golf team's tee times are set for the State 4A Tournament at the Legends Golf Course. The Course is located in Kingsland on Lake LBJ in the Texas Hill Country.

Admission to the state tournament is free. There is no charge for parking.

From Tee 1, Sulphur Springs, Bridgeport and Bullard tee off in the 8 a.m to 9 a.m. hour.

Mabank, Andrews and Fredericksburg tee off in the 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. hour.

From Tee 2, Carthage, Bellville and Celina tee off in the 8 a.m to 9 a.m.

Brownwood, Livingston and Wimberly tee off from 9 a.m to 10 a.m.

The Mabank times are:

9:10 a.m. — Trace Donnell

9:20 a.m. — Lawson Shackleford

9:30 a.m. — Cameron Van Horn

9:40 a.m. — Jacob Steele

9:50 a.m. — Gunnar McGilvra