SPORTS CAMPS: True Blue Football Camp, Brock Girls' Basketball Camp
May 17—True Blue Football Camp
Open to incoming first through sixth graders.
June 3-5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Weatherford High School indoor field.
Cost is $50, cash or check, made out to Aubrey Sims.
For questions, email alsims@weatherfordisd.com.
Brock Girls' Basketball Camp
Brock will host a girls' basketball camp June 10-12.
Sessions for girls in grades first through fifth is from 9 a.m. to noon, and sixth through ninth graders are from 1-4 p.m.
Cost is $125.
To register, visit https://brockisd.store.rankone.com/Camp/List
For questions, email astephenson@brockisd.net.