SPORTS CAMPS: True Blue Football Camp, Brock Girls' Basketball Camp

May 17—True Blue Football Camp

Open to incoming first through sixth graders.

June 3-5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Weatherford High School indoor field.

Cost is $50, cash or check, made out to Aubrey Sims.

For questions, email alsims@weatherfordisd.com.

Brock Girls' Basketball Camp

Brock will host a girls' basketball camp June 10-12.

Sessions for girls in grades first through fifth is from 9 a.m. to noon, and sixth through ninth graders are from 1-4 p.m.

Cost is $125.

To register, visit https://brockisd.store.rankone.com/Camp/List

For questions, email astephenson@brockisd.net.