'Spittal sits right at the top of division' - Kettlewell

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell praised Blair Spittal's quality and attitude after the midfielder shone in Saturday's 5-1 win away at Ross County.

Spittal - who scored twice in Dingwall - has agreed a pre-contract deal with Hearts, and will move to Tynecastle when his Motherwell contract expires in the summer.

However, Kettlewell says he never doubted Spittal would continue to produce top-class performances in claret and amber.

“When you know the character of the man, it’s never a problem,” Kettlewell said.

“When you get the chance to go to a bigger club and earn more money – whatever job you do – you tend to jump at the chance.

“If I felt it was going to be a problem, you wouldn’t have seen him again, but not for one second have I thought it would be an issue.

“His performances have been fantastic, and I understand why a club like Hearts want to try and sign Blair Spittal.

“If you talk about those old-fashioned attacking midfield players, I think he sits right at the top of this division.”