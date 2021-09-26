Spencer Rattler has a message for Oklahoma fans who booed him

“I don’t listen to them, they’re not on the field” Spencer Rattler on the home crowd booing him pic.twitter.com/aEr5O2gLpB — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2021

Yet again, Oklahoma narrowly escaped an upset Saturday, this time at home against West Virginia.

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled at times throughout the 16-13 victory, leading the home crowd to boo him and even chant for his backup to enter the game instead.

After the game, Rattler had a message for those fans.

“I don’t worry about that at all,” Rattler told ABC’s Holly Rowe. “I don’t listen to them. They’re not on the field.”

Rattler finished the game 26-for-36 for 256 yards, one touchdown pass and one interception, overcoming his early-game struggles to lead the Sooners on a last-minute drive that ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Heading into the 2021 college football season, Rattler was regarded by many as the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class, but he’s yet to live up to that preseason hype so far.