Speedgolf pairs championship returns after five years

The British Speedgolf Pairs championship has returned for the first time in five years.

Fourteen pairs played in the tournament at Sand Martins Golf Club in Berkshire on Sunday.

Speedgolf sees teams aim to shoot the lowest score in the shortest amount of time - with both numbers added together for an overall score.

The winning pair Luke Bone and Luke Willett clinched victory in just 37 minutes - which they believe is a world record.

Each pair navigates the course with a single ball and just seven clubs, alternating shots between one another.

The aim is to achieve the lowest possible sum of shots across 18 holes in the fastest time. This combined total gives you a speedgolf score.

After crossing the finish line, Luke Willett said: "The best thing - what made this so special today - is obviously it's a team format, so we're alternating shots.

"It's a rare thing because golf, and certainly speedgolf, you get up very early and you're out there and you're kind of like a crusader - you're going hard at it every morning on your own, but today we had the team Lukes," he said.

Fellow player Will Major said it had been a "tough workout", but was "brilliant fun".

"The first few holes were disastrous, then we found our tempo, we found our rhythm, started playing a bit better," he said.

Among the diverse field was women's pairing Di Stewart and Emma Johnstone, and amputee Scott Richardson - who played with his coach Daf Digby.

