Specialized releases a new aluminum version of the Levo SL e-MTB

Specialized Levo SL e-MTB on the top of a rocky hill.

Specialized has added a new aluminum e-MTB to its Turbo Levo SL range. While the best e-MTBs in the Turbo Levo SL range all use carbon for their frame material, the Levo SL Alloy uses Specialized's M5 alloy giving a more affordable entry point to the lightweight e-bike range.

Although the frame is made from metal, you still get all the same features as the rest of the Levo SL range. The bike features 150mm of rear travel and The bike comes with a mullet mixed-wheel setup (29in front, 27.5in rear wheel), plus it's compatible with a 29 rear with no extra parts needed. Geometry is the same as the carbon version and uses Specialized's S1 to S6 sizing, offering a range of reach numbers from 405mm to 525mm.

The bike is powered by a Specialized 1.2 SL Custom Rx Trail Tuned Motor which delivers up to 320 watts of power and 50 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 320Wh battery.

Specialized Levo SL e-MTB being jumped on a singletrack

If the thought of shelling out almost £13,000 for something like the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL boggles your mind, the Levo SL Alloy's £5,250 price tag should be more palatable.

Now for the bad news, although this is a global launch the Levo SL Alloy won't be available in the U.S.

For those that aren't in America, the bike is available to buy from today and will come in three different colorways; Satin Indigo / Obsidian, Satin Pine Green / Forest Green, or Gloss Charcoal / Silver Dust / Black.

Scroll down to see the full bike spec or head over to Specialized.com for more details.

Specialized Levo SL Alloy specs

Specialized Levo SL e-MTB studio shot