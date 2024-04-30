Special Olympics Washington in need of volunteers for Kirkland event

Special Olympics Washington is still seeking dozens of volunteers for this weekend's track and field event at Juanita High School in Kirkland.

On Saturday, May 4, athletes from across the region will be participating in Special Olympics Washington's 2024 NW Region Athletics (track & field) Competition.

As of this past weekend, organizers said they still need more than 100 volunteers needed for the event.

There are several roles for morning, afternoon and all-day shifts.

Volunteers must be 11 years old and older, anyone between 11-13 years old must volunteer with an adult and teens 14-17 can volunteer on their own in select roles.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering, below is information on how to register:

The Special Olympics Washington organizers said people can sign up by registering online. Pre-registering through their site allows them to choose the time/shift they prefer.

For volunteers who are part of a group of more than 10 and wish to volunteer together, are asked to email volunteer@sowa.org for suggested opportunities.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

These are Washington's top 10 high schools, according to US News

In-N-Out Burger proposes second Washington location

Woodland Park Zoo bear devours ducklings in front of visitors

Tacoma Public Schools changes bell schedule for 2024-25 school year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



