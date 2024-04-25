South Carolina championship-winning equestrian coach Boo Major retires after 26 seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Longtime South Carolina women's equestrian coach Boo Major, who won three national titles, is retiring after 26 seasons.

Major announced the move Thursday. She led the team to three National Collegiate Equestrian Association overall championships in 2005, 2007 and 2015. Major also won a pair of Southeastern Conference crowns in 2013 and 2014.

Major said in a statement she had mixed feelings about leaving the program. She is excited to do things she's put off while leading the Gamecocks. “On the other hand, I am sad to be stepping back from a job that taught me so much about myself and others,” she said.

Major said she hopes to continue promoting the program and fundraising to keep the Gamecocks in the national picture.

Athletic director Ray Tanner said Major has a love for the school and her team, along with a passion to use college athletics to develop young women into champions.

___

