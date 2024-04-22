South Carolina basketball lands Missouri transfer Jordan Butler, former Christ Church star

COLUMBIA — South Carolina men's basketball and coach Lamont Paris picked up the first transfer addition in the offseason, adding 7-foot forward Jordan Butler from Missouri.

Butler entered the transfer portal April 19 and announced he was transferring to the Gamecocks on April 21.

Butler played at Greenville's Christ Church Episcopal School, which he helped lead to state championships in 2021 and 2023. He was a four-star player, the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina in the 2023 class, and ranked No. 18 among centers according to 247Sports.

"I will be committing to the University of South Carolina. Thank you Coach Paris for giving me this opportunity and I am very excited to start this next chapter of my basketball career. Go Gamecocks," Butler said in an Instagram post.

Butler averaged 11 minutes, two points, and two rebounds per game for the Tigers in his freshman season. He shot 39.7% from the field and started 14 games.

The 7-footer joins the Gamecocks at a convenient time, roughly 24 hours after Paris lost 7-foot center Josh Gray, who entered the transfer portal on April 20. Paris is also without 6-foot-8 BJ Mack, who was a graduate student last season and averaged 13.6 points per game. Butler is listed at 230 pounds, adding strength and size to the Gamecocks roster.

Butler's mother, Casie, played basketball for the South Carolina women's basketball team, and his father, was his high school coach. His older brother, John Butler Jr. played 19 games for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022-23. Jordan participated in the USA Junior National Team camp in 2021.

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina basketball lands Missouri transfer Jordan Butler